Virginia Senator continues push for common sense gun safety reforms

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine continues his push for common sense gun safety reforms that will make communities safer.

Senator Kaine is calling on lawmakers to act on gun reform to save lives. There’s pending legislation in the House that would require universal background checks. There’s also a bill in the Senate that will close what is often called the “Charleston loophole.” The “Charleston Loophole” allows a gun purchase to continue if a background check is delayed. The Senator says those two bills together would create a universal background check system with no loop holes.

“We need action, and our young people are looking us in the eye demanding that we act,” Kaine said. “Overwhelmingly, Virginians, Americans, NRA members and gun owners support comprehensive background checks. Comprehensive background checks keep weapons out of the hands of those who law or society have judged as too dangerous to have them,” he added.

According to Kaine, there hasn’t been a debate on gun safety on the floor of the Senate since April 2013.