Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine hoping for bipartisan infrastructure bill to pass soon

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Senator Tim Kaine is expecting the bipartisan infrastructure bill to pass this weekend.

If this infrastructure bill passes Senator Kaine says it will add about $7.5 bil. of additional funding for highways and bridges. In addition, 1 bil. will be put aside for public transit in Virginia. We would also receive 100 mil. for broadband access, which the senator says can help hundreds of Virginians. Other investments include ports and airports, water and sewer improvements and more.

“We have needed to do major infrastructure investments for a long time from the federal level and we haven’t,” said Senator Kaine. “But this bill will, in addition to the traditional infrastructure funding that comes to things like gas tax revenues, will add about $600 billion of new infrastructure investments to the united states over the next five years.”

He is hopeful a decision to be made on this bill within the next 48 hours.

