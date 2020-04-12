Virginia sees the most rise in COVID-19 cases in one day

According to Virginia Department of Health 5,077 people have tested positive for COVID-19

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– According to the Virginia Department of Health over 5,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is a jump of more than 500 cases in the last 24 hours. According to Virginia Department of Health 5,077 people have tested positive for COVID-19 with a total of 837 hospitalizations. More than 300,000 Virginians have filed for unemployment in a 3 week time span.

According to Governor Northam’s employment commission, they have payed out more than $57 million in benefits thus far.



“It is so important for Virginians to stay at home if we can all stay home we don’t give the virus the chance to affect the next person” said Northam.

The Virginia Department of Health said they will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19