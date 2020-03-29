Virginia sees increase in E-ZPass sales amid pandemic

According to VDOT the minimum amount required to start an account will be reduced from $35 to $20 in the next few days

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– The Virginia Department of Transportation announced a increase in E-ZPass sales as social distancing becomes a part of the new normal.

According to VDOT the minimum amount required to start an account will be reduced from $35 to $20 in the next few days. In Governor Northam’s press conference discussing COVID-19 updates Shannon Valentine, Virginia Secretary of Transportation said they’re working to move towards cashless tolls to encourage drivers to buy an E-ZPass.

Governor Ralph Northam said, “Everyone needs to understand that we all are going to have make sacrifices and changes to our normal lives.”

The state of Virginia is having toll workers wear gloves while on the job.