Virginia residents cast their ballots in tight race between McAuliffe, Youngkin

The polling location at the Richmond Main Street Library on June 8, 2021. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall)

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia residents are lining up at the polls on Tuesday to determine who will be Virginia’s next governor.

The race is neck-and-neck between former Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) and his opponent, Glenn Youngkin (R).

Virginians will also be voting for lieutenant governor, between Winsome Sears (R) and Hala Ayala (D).

Current Attorney General Mark Herring (D) will be running against Jason Miyares (R), who is aiming to unseat Herring for the title.

McAuliffe has focused his campaign on former President Donald Trump’s support of Youngkin, while Youngkin has focused on the issue of parents and education.

McAuliffe will be spending election night at an event in McLean, and Youngkin will be located in Chantilly.