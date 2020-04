The Virginia healthcare and Hospitals Association also announced 1,296 people have been hospitalized

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– To date, the Virginia Department of Health reported that over 8,000 Virginians have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to recently released data from the department, this is an increase of 562 new cases since Friday. Health officials said 258 people have died. The Virginia Healthcare and Hospitals Association also announced 1,296 people have been hospitalized.