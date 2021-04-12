Virginia prosecutors seeking prison sentence for former neo-Nazi leader

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Virginia are seeking a five-year prison sentence for a former neo-Nazi group leader who pleaded guilty to conspiring with other far-right extremists to threaten dozens of targets, including a predominantly African American church, a sitting U.S. Cabinet member and journalists.

Prosecutors say John Cameron Denton of Montgomery, Texas, and others involved in the “swatting” plot made at least 134 threats to injure people and institutions. U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady is scheduled to sentence Denton on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Denton was a leader of a group called Atomwaffen Division. More than a dozen people linked to Atomwaffen Division — or an offshoot called Feuerkrieg Division — have been charged with federal crimes since the group’s formation in 2016. Many have pleaded guilty and been sentenced already.

The charges against Denton and other Atomaffen members and associates centered on hoax “swatting” calls that they made to targets in 2018 and 2019.