Virginia Police searching for driver who killed person walking on I-95

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a person who was walking on I-95 Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to the 144 mile-marker around 4 a.m. for a hit-and-run crash. Investigators say a man was walking in the HOV/Express Lanes on I-95 when he was hit by a vehicle. He did not survive.

State Police are still investigating how the man was able to get on to the highway in the first place. His identity has not yet been released to the public.

Investigators say the vehicle involved did not stop at the scene. It could have damage on the passenger side or the driver’s side. Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at (540) 891-4108.

