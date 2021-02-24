Virginia pharmacies expected to receive 52,000 COVID-19 vaccines weekly

(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced more pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents age 65 and older. The federal partnership with the Commonwealth is bringing an additional 52,000 vaccines to the state this week.

Last week, CVS began receiving 26,000 vaccine doses and now several more pharmacies are receiving shipments to distribute the additional 26,000 doses.

140 pharmacy locations will be selected by VDH to administer COVID-19 vaccines each week. Pharmacies include Walgreens, Walmart, Safeway, Food Lion, Giant Food and Food City.

To pre-register, click here or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (TTY users dial 7-1-1). To register for an appointment at a CVS pharmacy, click here.