MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A pastor has been arrested after a 20-year-old woman accused him of sexual assault at a church in Manassas, Virginia.

Police say 76-year-old John Roger Peyton invited the woman to his office for counseling sessions. They said that during two different meetings, he inappropriately touched the woman.

The woman reported the incidents to a family member who called them, according to police.

Peyton is facing charges of sexual assault and assault and battery.