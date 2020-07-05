Virginia officials come together to raise awareness of wearing masks

"Before I was Governor of Virginia, I was a doctor and as the only doctor serving as Governor I wear a mask because I know its effective in preventing the spread of the Coronavirus"

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– As the spread of the Coronavirus continues to rise, some Virginia officials came together to remind the Commonwealth how important wearing your masks are.

One simple message, Virginia officials want everyone to do is to wear your masks. Officials said in doing this you’re not only protecting yourself, your family, your neighbors, but your community. Governor Northam said the Commonwealth must do our part.

Governor Ralph Northam said,

“Before I was Governor of Virginia, I was a doctor and as the only doctor serving as Governor I wear a mask because I know its effective in preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.”

Another #Va10 Leader said that he wears his masks in order to protect his community, family and wife.

According to the Virginia Department of Health they’re over 62,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.