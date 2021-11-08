Virginia native Missy Elliott gets star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hip hop artist Missy Elliott holds a replica of her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony for her, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

HOLLYWOOD (WRIC) — Hip-Hop star Missy Elliott is from Portsmouth, Virginia and on Monday she was on the other side of the country in Hollywood for her induction to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She received the 2,708th star on the Walk of Fame for her career as a singer, songwriter, producer and dancer.

“Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated Hip Hop world, and music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps. She continues to break barriers year after year and we’re thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame,” stated Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer.

Two other influential female musicians, Ciara and Lizzo, both participated in the unveiling of Elliott’s star.

Hip hop artist Missy Elliott, second from right, poses with, from left, manager Mona Scott-Young and singers Lizzo and Ciara at a ceremony to award Elliott a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

A release from the Hollywood Walk of Fame calls Elliott “one of the most significant female artists in music history” for her role as a Hip-Hop and R&B pioneer.

Elliott is known by many for songs such as “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” “Lose Control,” “The Rain,” and “Beep Me 911.”

One of her most recent achievements was receiving BET’s 2021 Director of the Year Award for the City Girls “Twerkulator” video.