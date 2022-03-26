AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– A Virginia man has been convicted of several charges after authorities say he ran another man down, hitting him with his car several times.

Police said 20-year-old Jalen Jackson was charged with attempted second-degree murder, malicious assault and failure to stop after allegedly hitting Treyvonte Holcomb three times in a hit and run incident in September.

According to the prosecution, Jackson allegedly hit Holcomb on Amelia Avenue and Pridesville Road.

Friday, Jackson plead no contest to all charges. A trial was set but ultimately the jury was sent home.

Holcomb told 8News after the incident that the two have known each other since childhood and that he was chasing Jackson because he took $100 from him.

“He pressed on the gas and was looking at me like he was in a NASCAR, like he wanted to just kill me,” Holcomb said.

Treyvonte Holcomb

The prosecution said a key witness saw Holcomb get hit, saw him roll over the car and into the air, then get up and start to walk away.

“I grabbed him in the car, and I shook him and I shook him. He backed the car up and ran over top of me in the yard,” Holcomb said.

The witness saw him get hit a second and a third time. Holcomb spent hours in the hospital. He was left with stitches in his legs, a concussion and an injured pelvis.

“I can’t believe it, but I’m here,” Holcomb said.

Lee Harrison is the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Amelia County.

Harrison said he would not allow a plea deal and that Jackson has a history with the court.

Virginia State Police said Jackson fled from the scene and was later found with help from the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office. According to Harrison, Jackson parked his car behind a church in another part of the county.

“It’s a pretty straightforward case that you, unfortunately, have to see occasionally, and the only thing that I dislike about the whole case is that there was an argument over $100,” Harrison said. “You’re going to do all this over $100?”

Jalen Jackson, 20

Harrison told 8News Holcomb’s hip is still a little sore from the incident. Due to there being no long-term injuries, Jackson’s initial aggravated malicious wounding charge was dropped.

Moving forward, the defense has requested a pre-sentence report. This will also give Holcomb an opportunity to give his point of view.

Jackson is expected to be sentenced in May.