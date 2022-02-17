Virginia man sentenced to life in prison for string of 1991 cold case rapes

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to life in prison for a series of rapes and attempted rapes dating back to 1991 near the East Falls Church Metro station.

Michael F. Thomson, 65, of Montross, Va. pled guilty in Arlington County Circuit Court on Feb. 11. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 56 years.

Between January through December of 1991, Arlington County Police investigated numerous reports of rapes and attempted rapes of women walking from the East Falls Church Metro Station. Each incident reports the victims were approached by a male who displayed a firearm. Three of the cases were linked by DNA evidence, with a fourth case being investigated due to similarities with other cases.

The Arlington County Police Department’s Cold Case Unit launched a fresh look at the cases again in 2017, resubmitting the DNA for additional analysis, including “phenotyping and genetic genealogy.”

Forensic evidence linked Thomson to the incidents. He was arrested at his home on Dec. 1, 2020, and has remained in custody in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

“Every member of our community should be able to safely walk home without fear of violent attacks like those committed by Michael Thomson,” said Chief Andy Penn. “While nothing can fully restore his survivors’ sense of security, I hope this sentence serves as a powerful message that we will not waiver in our pursuit to hold sexual predators accountable for their actions. This case is another great example of the dedicated efforts of our Cold Case Unit to continue to use all available resources until the offender is brought to justice, no matter how much time has passed.”