Virginia man killed in 3-vehicle accident

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A three-vehicle accident in Culpeper County has claimed the life of a 55-year-old Virginia man.

Police said Allen Turner was killed in the accident Wednesday night, shortly after 7:30 on Route 15, along James Madison Highway. According to Virginia State Police, Turner crossed the yellow line and collided with one vehicle, before over-correcting and striking another vehicle and a power pole.

One of the two other drivers was injured and taken to the hospital. The other was not hurt in the accident.

