Virginia man indicted for allegedly stealing human skull

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A Frederick County, Va. man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a human skull from a dental office.

Wesley Ragens, 37, was indicted by a Winchester grand jury Tuesday for reportedly breaking into a dental office and stealing a real human skull on April 30. He was charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny.

According to Winchester police, the skull belongs to Ragen’s stepfather, Dr. Jeffrey Davis, who owns the dental practice. Police say the skull is used as a dental aid, and according to the criminal complaint filed, “the skull is actual human remains and is priceless,” although officers valued the around $1,400.

Initially, police responded to the Davis Family Dental on Valor Drive for a security alarm. The front door was smashed with a brick, but neither officers nor Davis realized anything was missing.

However, several hours later, Davis realized the skull, save for the mandible, was missing from his office.

“He did suspect his stepson was involved,” said Lt. Amanda Behan of the Winchester Police Department. “They had been involved in an altercation earlier in the evening.”

According to the criminal complaint, Ragens had “been wanting that skull for two years” although police aren’t sure why.

Ragens was seen on surveillance footage at the dental practice and later was caught on the body worn cameras of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in possession of the skull, per court documents.

Behan says the skull is still being held by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis did not return a request for comment.