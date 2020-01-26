Virginia man in serious conditions following Alexandria shooting

Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– One man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Alexandria.

Officials responded to the 7300 block of Tavenner Lane in Alexandria on Friday night for a reported shooting.

Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Now, officials said the victim’s condition is now stable. Fairfax County officials are still investigating this matter and more updates will be given when they are available.