Virginia man dies from collision with bus

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — A collision between a public bus and a car last week killed a Virginia man, police said.

33-year-old Omar Prescott of Lorton died from his injuries in the hospital on August 17. The crash happened just after midnight on August 10, Fairfax County police said. According to detectives, Prescott was driving on Loisdale Road when he collided with the bus. During the collision, Prescott was ejected from the car.

Police believe excessive speed was a factor in the collision. No information regarding the bus driver was released.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.