Virginia man convicted for shooting at Virginia State Troopers

WARRENTON, Va. - A Virginia man was convicted on August 27 for shooting at five Virginia State Troopers during a stand-off last March.

In a plea bargain in the Fauquier County Circuit Court, Jeremiah Gibson, 42, pleaded guilty to five counts of malicious shooting of a firearm at a law enforcement vehicle. He was initially charged with five counts of attempted capital murder, however the charges were reduced.

The shooting occurred March 2, 2018 after Gibson called 911 to report his neighbor trespassing on his property. According to court documents, a neighbor allegedly knocked on Gibson's door to ask him to keep the noise down. Gibson told the neighbor to get off his property and pointed a gun at the neighbor.

Gibson told dispatchers that he would kill any law enforcement officers that came to his house, despite calling 911. Law enforcement responded to Gibson's Bear Bug Lane home and attempted to negotiate with Gibson by phone for several hours.

After multiple hours, five troopers attempted to make contact with Gibson by driving an armored vehicle into his driveway and communicating via megaphone. Gibson responded by firing his rifle five times into the vehicle. Gibson then ran out of his home and was subsequently caught by law enforcement.

According to court records, Gibson wanted to law enforcement officers to kill him and was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Gibson is currently awaiting sentencing and is being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.