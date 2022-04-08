CULPEPER, Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars following an alleged attempted rape and sexual assault in Culpeper, Virginia.

Police say 23-year-old Enrique Domingo Morales met his victim at a bar in Culpeper and offered to drive her home. Instead, he took her to a secluded area and attempted to rape her.

Police say the victim attempted to make several 911 calls on Sunday which led officers to the scene to stop the sexual assault and take morales into custody.

Morales faces felony attempted rape by force or threat, felony abduction by force or intimidation, and two misdemeanor charges.

He is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.