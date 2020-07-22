Virginia man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls during “religious lessons”

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– A Virginia man is sitting behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting two girls during private religious lessons at their homes.

74-year-old Mohommad Ghazi is charged with five counts of aggravated sexual battery in connection with multiple alleged incidents spanning from 2012 to 2014.

Police say both victims were between 9-to-11 years old and reported the alleged sexual assaults in June of 20-20. According to the press release, police also say they determined Ghazi was not actually affiliated or connected with any local religious institutions and acted on his own. He is being held without bond.