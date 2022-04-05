RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the seventh year running, the annual Thank a Teacher campaign is encouraging Virginians to send special thank-you notes to recognize K-12 public school teachers.

The competition will take place from May 2 till May 6, during National Teacher Appreciation Week. Qualifying teachers who receive a thank-you note can enter a drawing for a chance to win a Virginia vacation and $2,500 in supplies for their school.

Virginia Lottery will be providing hard-copy and digital versions of the thank-you notes that can be requested at the Thank a Teacher website.

This year’s thank-you notes contain artwork designed by three Virginia public school students. The students were winners of a statewide art competition held earlier this year.

Those three winners, one each from elementary, middle and highs school, are:

Nitha Nithin, a 4th grader at Coventry Elementary School in Yorktown

Jocelyn Turman, a 7th grader at Edward Drew Middle School in Stafford County

Giello Albert Capate, a senior at Appomattox Regional Governor’s School in Petersburg

Over the years, Virginians have sent more than 175,000 thank-you notes through this campaign and have awarded ten Virginia-themed trips to deserving teachers.

“In the past, we have awarded two teachers with this prize each year. We are so excited to be able to double the amount of teachers that will win this year, thanks to our partners at The Supply Room, IGT and NeoPollard Interactive,” said Virginia Lottery’s Acting Executive Director, Kelly Gee.

“Everyone at the Virginia Lottery takes great pride in our role of supporting education, with all Lottery profits going to K-12 public schools. Thank a Teacher is a great opportunity to celebrate those teachers who are making such a big difference every day.”