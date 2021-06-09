Virginia Lottery surprises teacher with vacation, $5,000 credit for school supplies

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A New Kent County Middle School teacher was surprised on Monday with a free vacation and a $5,000 credit for school supplies.

The prizes were given to career and technical education teacher, Shelly Hogge, as part of Virginia Lottery’s Thank a Teacher campaign. She was one of around 4,000 people to enter the drawing.

Hogge will get to choose between two vacations, one would focus on Virginia wineries and breweries, the other would be a health and wellness vacation. The $5,000 is to be spent at The Supply Room.

Hogge entered the drawing by using a special code listed on one of 30,000 thank-you-notes sent to Virginia public school teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.