Virginia Lottery sees big losses in peak season; public education bracing for cuts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery is seeing big losses in what is typically its peak season, putting a key source of public education funding in jeopardy.

The Lottery says their sales representatives are working remotely during the pandemic and they don’t plan to lay anyone off. For customers, they’re encouraging the use of their online subscription service, digital play slips and self-serve vending machines.

The bulk of the Lottery’s product is still being sold at essential businesses like gas stations and grocery stores but, regardless, revenues are suffering.

In a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall said March 2020 profits were down 28 percent compared to last year. John Hagerty, a spokesperson with the Virginia Lottery, said in an email that a big Powerball jackpot drove up sales in the spring of 2019 but “it’s clear the coronavirus and state of emergency” also had an impact on this decline.

Significant impacts on sales and profits became evident during the last two weeks of March. That slowdown has accelerated into April, and we estimate sales of all lottery products have declined 20 – 25% compared to forecast during a period that is typically the Lottery’s highest seasonal period. We anticipate lottery profits will fall behind the forecast with April’s results, and those declines can be expected to continue through the remainder of this fiscal year. Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall

According to the Lottery’s website, its profits represent about 10 percent of the state’s budget for education, supporting school breakfast, special education, textbooks and more. In FY2019, the Lottery allocated nearly $650 million to public schools statewide.

With significant shortfalls in a typically reliable revenue stream, Virginia Education Association President Jim Livingston says public education will have to make sacrifices next school year. He said localities will be in for a “busy and stressful” summer as school boards work to revise budgets that had already been finalized.

“The lack of resources for our public schools and our children in those public schools is only being exacerbated by the current pandemic,” Livingston said.

The financial hit comes as the state budget also reels from revenue losses. That means recently passed funding for teacher raises, at-risk students and school counselors could be on the chopping block.

“We didn’t have the resources before the pandemic began to deal with the level of trauma we’re going to face when schools reopen so that is a huge concern,” Livingston said.

Though he’s optimistic federal funding could offset losses at the local level, Livingston fears the pandemic will reverse what the VEA considers slow progress following the Great Recession in 2008.

“K-12 is one of the first programs in the commonwealth to get cut when the economy goes bad and it is always the last program to recover when the economy gets better. We have to change that,” Livingston said. “We need to redouble our efforts to make sure that, as the economy turns a corner, K-12 education needs to be first in line.”

Currently, the state’s two-year budget plan is frozen because leaders don’t know how bad revenue losses are going to be. The fate of these public education priorities will not be known until the General Assembly reconvenes to reassess the budget in the summer.

Read the entirety of Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall’s letter to Gov. Ralph Northam below.

