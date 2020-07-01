Virginia localities can now remove war memorials

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Starting July 1, Virginia localities gain the ability to remove war memorials, particularly confederate war memorials.
This is according to Senate Bill 183 and House Bill 1537. Previously, it was illegal to disrupt the war memorials according to Virginia law. But now, localities will be able to remove, relocate, contextualize or cover any war monument or memorial. This can be done as long as the structures are on public property.
