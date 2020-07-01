Virginia localities can now remove war memorials

(WDVM) -- After six years of protests against it, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy have scratched the construction of their Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Dominion Energy says the cancelation comes after increased costs and delays, despite the Supreme Court’s support for the project last month. The U.S. Court of Appeals, however, ruled that the project did not consider the pipeline’s effect on streams and wetlands, and denied its authority to use Nationwide Permit 12, which would allow them to construct the pipeline through such waterways. Since Dominion and Duke would have to appeal this ruling in court, the estimated project cost increased by millions of dollars.