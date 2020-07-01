Virginia localities can now remove war memorials

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY – An inspection crew from the Virginia Department of General Services inspect the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Monday June. 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the removal of the statue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Starting July 1, Virginia localities gain the ability to remove war memorials, particularly confederate war memorials.

This is according to Senate Bill 183 and House Bill 1537. Previously, it was illegal to disrupt the war memorials according to Virginia law. But now, localities will be able to remove, relocate, contextualize or cover any war monument or memorial. This can be done as long as the structures are on public property.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News