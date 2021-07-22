Virginia Little League Tournament returns to Town of Vienna

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia State Little League Tournament is back in the Town of Vienna after 17 years of traveling to other parks across the state. 16 teams came across the Commonwealth to Yeonas Park to compete over the next week.

Yeonas park has been under major renovations, getting ready for the big day. Dominion Energy revamped the park to get it up to snuff for the tournament.

“They transformed the park. It looks night and day from when they showed up and when they were done,” said Mike Jreige, Vienna Little League President.

The tournament was supposed to be held in Vienna last year but was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that we get the opportunity to do a do-over and showcase the Town of Vienna and Vienna Little League,” said tournament coordinator Llynn Jacquez.

The tournament travels to a new park across the state every year and district four is excited to bring it back to Northern Virginia.

“We only get it every 17 years because it’s not something we get just because we asked for it,” said Ellen Witherow, District Four Administrator.

After the parade, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam threw the first pitch to get the tournament started.

Players are hopeful to advance to the Southeast Region Tournament, one stop before the Little League World Series.