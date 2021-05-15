Virginia lifts mask mandate, but can we really toss the masks for good?

Restrictions will be lifted on May 28, 2021.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Friday that the state will be lifting the mask mandate, but can we really ditch the masks for good?

Beginning May 28th, Virginia will lift COVID-19 restrictions, two weeks earlier than initially planned.

Following new CDC guidance, those who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks indoors. However, this is not the case everywhere.

Businesses may require masks, and children must continue to wear them in schools. Masks will also be required on public transit and health care facilities. Employees in certain lines of work — such as fitness centers or restaurants — must wear one until being fully vaccinated.

The governor also announced lifting other COVID-19 restrictions.

“Two weeks from today, May the 28th, we will lift all of Virginia’s mitigation restrictions on capacity, and distancing in businesses and public spaces. Virginians have been doing the right thing and we’re seeing the results,” said Northam.

4.1 million Virginians have received their first dose of vaccine, and 3 million Virginians are fully vaccinated.