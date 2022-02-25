Prince William County, Va. (WDVM) – Virginia legislators are working to protect historic cemeteries across the commonwealth.

The House of Delegates has passed two bills introduced by Prince William County Delegate Danica Roem after previous historic cemeteries were destroyed.

“In thoroughfare, we had a terrible situation in which a historic cemetery was unknown to the property owner, and they ended up bulldozing in order to make room for cover crops,” said Delegate Danica Roem, D-13th District.

The bills are intended to protect historic cemeteries, often holding graves of African Americans and Native Americans.

“We really want to make sure that families have a chance to be notified about what’s going on with the cemeteries of their loved ones and for them to have a chance to either to continue to keep that property in their land or just to simply know they’re cemetery could very well be owned by a private person or private entity in the future”

The bills were influenced by descendants of those buried at cemeteries who pushed to move those efforts forward.

“The passing of these two bills will open the door to give us a little more of a solid foundation going forward to ensure that we still have rights to be next to our family members, buried next to them without any doors closing on us,” said Frank Washington, Coalition to Save Historic Thoroughfare.

Delegate Roem says she expects hearings for the bills in the upcoming week.

For the two bills to become law, the bills need to be passed in the state senate and signed by Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin.