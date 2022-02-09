Virginia legislators calling for review of I-95 shutdown to be made public

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine was one of the thousands of people stuck on I-95 after being crippled with snow in early January, trapping thousands for as many as 27 hours. Now, findings from an After Action Report are set to be released and Sen. Kaine is aiming for the Virginia Department of Transportation for how they handled the shutdown.

During a press conference, Sen. Kaine recalled his experience trapped on the roadway. He remembered VDOT didn’t announce the closure of I-95 until Tuesday morning, but he had been stranded on the roadway for over 12 hours at that point. Sen. Kaine recalls that he started driving at around 1 in the afternoon, but it was at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday when VDOT announced the road closure.

CNA, a nonprofit research and analysis group, based in Arlington, will be conducting the review, which is expected to be complete in about 6 to 8 weeks. The review of VDOT, Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia State Police will be used to find ways to improve the response and procedures with future events.

A spokesperson for VDOT told WDVM in a statement, “VDOT is not waiting for the after-action report to improve our storm response. These improvements include re-evaluating when and where we place equipment and personnel, how we communicate with the public and enhancing coordination with partner agencies.”

But Sen. Kaine and other Virginia legislators, like Rep. Abigail Spanberger, are calling for full transparency from the agencies and for findings to be released to the public.

“What I didn’t see reflected along the road in signage was ‘turn around’ and ‘go back’ or ‘road closed’ what I saw were ‘left lane blocked’ or ‘snow proceed with caution,'” Sen. Kaine recalled. “What I would like to see is some clarity about you know when should we close a road but also how we should pick with citizens along the way.”

The after-action review will cost taxpayers $79,427 and should be completed by March.