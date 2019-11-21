Virginia leaders want to put George C. Marshall House, and its history, on the map

Dodona Manor was home to General Marshall while he developed the Marshall Plan.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.), and Senators Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) have requested the National Park Service designate the George C. Marshall House in Leesburg as an “affiliated area.”

If approved, the manor would increase public interest and awareness, meaning more visitors and more preservation funding. Dodona Manor was home to General Marshall while he developed the Marshall Plan. He served as Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense during the 1940’s and early 1950’s.

“That was such an important time in our history and something that I think we want to encourage people to learn more about and know how important it is that we engage in multinational cooperation,” said Wexton.

Today, the manor is home to exhibits and hosts community events and educational programs.