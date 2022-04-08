VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is bringing local leaders in Northern Virginia along with Senator Tim Kaine together to discuss the historical moment.

Judge Jackson was confirmed on Thursday in a 53 to 47 vote, making history by becoming the first Black woman to enter the Supreme Court.

Virginia Senator Kaine voted in favor of Judge Jackson. He said her confirmation is a reflection of democracy.

“The confirmation of justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will make the statue of justice, and the engraved phrase equal justice under law, more accurate reflections of our nation’s highest court,” said Sen. Kaine.

In a roundtable honoring the historical confirmation, local Virginia leaders voiced what the confirmation means to them.

“With Justice Jackson’s appointment we are reminded that the American judicial system is still a fundamental part of our democracy, and it plays a vital role in ensuring equal equality for everybody, and as she takes her place, we know that there will be fairness and justice for everyone here on out,” said Michelle Davis-Younger, Mayor of Manassas.

Judge Jackson will be sworn in after Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.