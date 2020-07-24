Virginia leaders host virtual round table in support of presidential candidate Joe Biden

"He is running not just to rebuild what we lost, he has a plan to build back, and build us back stronger"

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia leaders came together to host a virtual “Build Back Better” roundtable to support Joe Biden for president.

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton along with other Commonwealth leaders held a virtual round table to discuss Biden’s plan to build a better care giving and education workforce. Commonwealth leaders also discussed how they look forward to seeing good union jobs for healthcare and child care workers.

Charniele Herring, Virginia House Majority Leader said, “He is running not just to rebuild what we lost, he has a plan to build back, and build us back stronger. Under the Biden administration home care workers will receive affordable health care through their employers, that they never again have to risk their lives during a health pandemic with no health protection for themselves.”

Officials also said they will continue to fight against systematic racism, and they look forward to Biden fighting alongside them.

