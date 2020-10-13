Virginia leaders call for voter registration deadline extension amid service outages

Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Elections is reporting issues with online voter registration due to an issue with a fiber line, the department reported Tuesday morning.

A tweet from the department reads, in part, “a fiber cut near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center was impacting data circuits and VPN connectivity for multiple agencies.”

The state’s Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax (D-Va.) also responded to the issues on Twitter, saying “I am officially calling for Virginia’s Registration Deadline to be extended beyond today due to the service outages impacting voters’ ability to register statewide.”

Today is supposed to be the deadline to register to vote in Virginia.

Virginia Information Technologies Agency, also known as VITA, says technicians are on site working on repairs at Rt. 10 in Chester near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center (CESC).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories