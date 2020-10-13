Virginia leaders call for voter registration deadline extension amid service outages

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Elections is reporting issues with online voter registration due to an issue with a fiber line, the department reported Tuesday morning.

A tweet from the department reads, in part, “a fiber cut near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center was impacting data circuits and VPN connectivity for multiple agencies.”

This morning we were alerted by VITA that a fiber cut near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center was impacting data circuits and VPN connectivity for multiple agencies. This has affected the citizen portal along w/ registrar’s offices. — VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) October 13, 2020

The state’s Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax (D-Va.) also responded to the issues on Twitter, saying “I am officially calling for Virginia’s Registration Deadline to be extended beyond today due to the service outages impacting voters’ ability to register statewide.”

Today is supposed to be the deadline to register to vote in Virginia.

I am officially calling for Virginia’s Registration Deadline to be extended beyond today due to the service outages impacting voters’ ability to register statewide.



We will work with the Administration to resolve this issue and ensure all voters have access to #Vote. https://t.co/PKt3vKoOnu — Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) October 13, 2020

Virginia Information Technologies Agency, also known as VITA, says technicians are on site working on repairs at Rt. 10 in Chester near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center (CESC).