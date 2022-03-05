RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Virginia lawmakers approved a bill allowing college athletes to sign endorsement deals.

According to the legislation, universities and colleges cannot block or penalize athletes who sign these contracts. That also means the institutions cannot reduce or cancel students’ scholarships because of endorsement deals.

Players cannot use their university’s name or logo without permission.

Athletes are prohibited from representing alcohol, tobacco, adult entertainment, weapons or casino brands.

It passed the Senate On Feb. 1 and in the House 96-4 on March 2.