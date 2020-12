The law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2021

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Starting Jan. 1, 2021 it will be illegal to hold a handheld communication device while driving on highways in Virginia.

The law was adopted back in June, but will not be effective until next month, to allow education for the public on the provisions.

Penalties for violating the law consist of $125 for a first offense, and $250 for a second offense.

Breaking the law in a highway work zone is punishable by a mandatory $250 fine.