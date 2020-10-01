Virginia launches new data portal for people to access more information on COVID-19

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam announced October 1st, that the Virginia Open Data Portal now includes more than a dozen new COVID-19 datasets from the Virginia Department of Health.

The launch of the new Virginia Open Data Portal, which is a collaboration between the Office of the Chief Data Officer and the Library of Virginia, was accelerated amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to provide greater access to the data informing public health officials and allow Virginians to interact.

In a statement from Northam, he said, “Every day this public health crisis reminds us why data is one of the most valuable resources in state government. our goal is to harness data to promote efficiency, increase transparency, and develop innovative solutions to the challenges we face.”

Officials said The Virginia Open Data Portal was launched in 2014 by Governor Terry McAuliffe to provide centralized access to data across state agencies and create a platform where Virginians can interpret, analyze, and transform the data into actionable intelligence. Within the portal, users can view stories and dashboards, create visualizations, filter data, and access it through application programming interfaces (APIs) to build solutions in web and mobile applications. A list of COVID-19 datasets can be found on the Virginia Open Data Portal.