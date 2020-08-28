Virginia launches 19th annual “Checkpoint Strikeforce Campaign”

"Last year there was 264 Virginians who died as a result of impaired driving and we want to make sure we get that number down and do everything we can to keep people safe"

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Governor Ralph Northam has kicked off the Commonwealth’s 19th annual “Checkpoint Strikeforce Campaign” to tackle impaired driving.

This campaign highlights increased enforcement patrols to remind Virginians to travel safely and prevent alcohol related injuries and fatalities on the road. Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said with this initiative he has seen a decrease since 2002 in highway related injuries by almost 50%.

Mike Chapman, Loudoun County Sheriff said, “Last year there was 264 Virginians who died as a result of impaired driving and we want to make sure we get that number down and do everything we can to keep people safe.”

The 2020 Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign launch is supported by new research from Lake Research Partners, which last month conducted a survey of Virginia drivers that are most likely to drive after drinking: 21- to 35-year-old males. The research showed that more than half (57 percent) of men surveyed admitted to having driven after consuming a few drinks or being driven by someone who has had a few drinks, despite a strong majority (95 percent) indicating that they believe it is important to make a plan to get home safely.

The campaign started August 26th and will last through Labor Day weekend and resume periodically around popular holidays such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, and New Years Eve according to Northam.