Virginia is reporting an additional 854 COVID-19 cases according to VDH data.

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia Department of Health announces an additional 854 COVID-19 cases after 7,162 people were tested according to VDH data released Saturday.

Saturday more than 150,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. According to the Virginia Department of Health the death toll is now at 827. Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,124 people with the virus have been released from the hospital.