Virginia is reporting an additional 854 COVID-19 cases according to VDH data.

Virginia

Saturday more than 150,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia Department of Health announces an additional 854 COVID-19 cases after 7,162 people were tested according to VDH data released Saturday.

Saturday more than 150,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. According to the Virginia Department of Health the death toll is now at 827. Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,124 people with the virus have been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories