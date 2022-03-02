WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — If you live in Virginia and you’re looking to find your dream home, it may be a little difficult for you now. Experts say the housing inventory is at an all-time low.

“When prospective homebuyers are going out to look for a home to buy, they are finding very little to choose from. They are finding that they’re competing with many other buyers,” said Lisa Sturtevant, a chief economist for the Virginia Realtors association.

She says the housing inventory has declined over the past few years, and the recent increase in buyers doesn’t help.

“We’re having significant buyer demand fueled by historically low mortgage rates — and the fact that we were working and learning from home and we were sick of our four walls, and we were also saving a lot during COVID,” said Sturtevant.

Due to the pandemic home builders are being affected by supply chain disruptions also slowing down the housing inventory.

“There are just a number of constraints that the building community is facing, in terms of being able to get materials, the cost of those materials, and the issues that the subset of the supply chain disruptions have created in getting everything you would need in order to build a home from lumber to garage doors to refrigerators, all of that stuff has been disrupted, which means builders can’t build as many homes as they want,” said Sturtevant.

In February, there was an average of six buyers competing for one home. There are steps you can take to increase your chances of landing that home.

“You’re going to have to have all of your approvals for your home mortgage lined up, you’re going to need to be flexible in the types of homes you’re looking at if you might, if you were interested in a single-family home, you might be looking at townhomes and condos as well in order to give yourself more choices, and you need to be able to act pretty quickly,” said Sturtevant.

For sellers, this is a great time to put your house on the market, but there may be some concerns.

“If you wanted to sell your home, you would have multiple offers, probably right away. And I think the challenge for sellers though, is where are you going to move?” she said.

Experts say now is a good time to buy because mortgage rates are dropping for a short period of time but may go back in the upcoming months.

“So rates had returned to pre-pandemic levels back in January, but we’re starting to see rates tick down a little bit, although it’s probably a pretty short term decline and we should see rates rise back up to about 4% as the year goes on,” she said.