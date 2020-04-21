Live Now
#VIRGINIARESPONDS: Asking Virginia leaders YOUR coronavirus questions

Virginia hits pause on plans for 3 large field hospitals

Virginia

by: By SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 2020 photo provided by Inova Fairfax Hospital, a nurse at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Va., plays a game of tic-tac-toe with a patient who is in isolation due to COVID-19. In a time of anxiety and isolation, simple acts of kindness from hospital workers are giving comfort to patients and their families. (Inova Fairfax Hospital via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam’s office says plans to convert three convention centers across Virginia into field hospitals as part of the state’s coronavirus response have been put on hold. Northam’s spokeswoman says recent trends suggest Virginia has sufficient hospital bed capacity to deal with the pandemic in the short term. The sites could still be a possibility if things change, but work to build them out has not begun. Northam announced in early April that convention centers in Richmond, Hampton and northern Virginia would be converted and were expected to be in place within about six weeks. 

