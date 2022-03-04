STEPHENS CITY, Va. (WDMV) — Students in Frederick County, Virginia are lending a helping hand to those in need in their community one care bag at a time.

Two students at Sherando High School in Stephens City say they noticed a need in their community. With the help of the Frederick County sheriff’s office, they’re making a difference.

Kaylee Osmond and Lillian Walker are both high school juniors. They’re also a part of the Family Career and Community Leaders of America. As a project this year, they decided to hand out 50 care packages within the community to those that may need them.

“We noticed that since COVID hit that families have really been not able to get like basic necessities in our community. And so we decided to put together some bags for them,” said Osmond.

They decided to partner with the Sheriff’s office to help distribute the packages. Each package included toiletry items, a meal card, a mask and much more.

“We felt that if we could make an impact we would so we decided to create this project and help them,” said Walker.

Sgt. Travis Mitchell says they see those in need every day.

“Just through our daily interactions and through calls for service and just interactions that we come across with our community members. I think it’s beneficial to have it,” said Mitchell.

Both students say they hope they make a difference in at least one person’s life.

“One person who you know they go home, and they don’t have a meal for that night. Okay, well they can use the meal cards and they can go out,” said Olson.

“We hope they feel relief in a way that we can help them just toothbrushes and toothpaste, something that’s necessary that they should be able to get by maybe they couldn’t in the community,” said Walker.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says they plan to distribute the bags to their patrol officers to hand them out. Students also say they hope to create more care packages in the future.