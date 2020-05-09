Virginia Health Department releases COVID-19 case data by zip code

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Health has released zip code data on new Coronavirus cases.

As Governor Northam announced in previous conferences the zip code information will include case numbers, and the number of patients tested for the virus.

The health department says the data is based on where the patient lives and not the location they were tested or treated. According to the Virginia health department, Woodbridge and Dale city have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to the health department northern Virginia has the highest case counts according to available data:

22191, Prince William County: 554 cases, 1,897 tested

22193, Prince William County: 491 cases, 1,762 tested

22204, Arlington County: 486 cases, 1,366 tested

22003, Annandale (Fairfax County): 481 cases, 1,352 tested

20110, Manassas/Prince William County: 405 cases, 1,050 tested

22801, Harrisonburg/Rockingham County: 394 cases, 748 tested

20109, Prince William County: 387 cases, 938 tested

22150, Springfield (Fairfax County): 374 cases, 881 tested

22305, Alexandria: 330 cases, 608 tested

22306, Groveton/Hybla Valley (Fairfax County): 329 cases, 885 tested

22802, Harrisonburg/Rockingham County: 327 cases, 708 tested

22041, Fairfax County: 315 cases, 736 tested

22304, Alexandria: 311 cases, 1,185 tested

As of Friday, the Virginia Health Department has reported 22, 342 total cases of COVID-19 in the state. Governor Ralph Northam announced in a press conference that he plans to open the state on May 15th.