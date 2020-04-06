Virginia Health Department confirms over 2,000 COVID-19 cases in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health urges all Virginia residents to stay home and practice social distancing

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia.

With 230 news cases since Saturday, Virginia’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 2,637. According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of Sunday morning 431 people have been hospitalized and 51 people have died .

Governor Ralph Northam said, “we’re at the beginning of this virus and that is why it is so important for Virginians to stay at home. If we can all stay home we don’t give this virus the chance to infect the next person.”

The Virginia Department of Health urges all Virginia residents to stay home and practice social distancing.