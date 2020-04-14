Virginia has its first inmate death related to the coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate from the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland died at the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center after battling COVID-19.

The 49-year-old was admitted to the hospital for the coronavirus on April 4. She had underlying health conditions including asthma and Hepatitis-C.

VADOC is not releasing the offenders name to protect the privacy of her family.

She was serving a 9-year sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine, delivery of drugs to prison and larceny, and would have been released mid-2023.

Currently, there are 76 people with the coronavirus at Virginia state correctional facilities. Here’s the breakdown:

Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13 –12 inmates, 1 staff member

Deerfield Correctional Center, includes Deerfield Work Center — 1 staff member

Haynesville Correctional Center — 4 inmates, 1 staff member

Indian Creek Correctional Center — 1 staff member

State Farm Correctional Complex — 2 staff members

Sussex II State Prison — 2 inmates, 2 inmates in the hospital, and 1 staff member

Virginia Correctional Center for Women, includes State Farm Work Center — 21 inmates, 3 inmates in the hospital, 21 staff members

Probation & Parole — Eastern Region — 4 staff members

To learn more about what the VADOC is doing to combat and prevent the spread of the coronavirus click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: