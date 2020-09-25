Virginia Governor tests positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Governor said he was notified that a member of his staff who works closely in the couple’s home had tested positive. Both the governor and his wife were tested Thursday afternoon. The positive results were released Friday morning.
A press release said First Lady Pamela is experiencing mild symptoms while her husband is asymptomatic.
The Governor and the First Lady will now isolate for the next ten days while evaluating their symptoms. Governor Northam will continue to work from the Executive Mansion.
“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”
The Executive Mansion and Patrick Henry office building will be closed for deep cleaning Friday morning.
This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.
