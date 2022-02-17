Virginia Governor signs bill to end mask mandate in schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill Wednesday ending the mask mandate in schools.

The bill known as Senate Bill 739 gives parents the option to choose whether they would like their children to wear masks or not in school.

According to the Governor, schools will have until March 1 to comply. The bill also requires that schools open five days a week for in-person learning.

The bill comes after weeks of controversy due to Youngkin’s executive order that previously banned school districts from mandating masks.

“It’s a big day for parents. It’s a big day for students. We’ve come together on a bipartisan basis to move forward this bill into law and to make sure that parents know that they can make a decision for their children,” said Governor Youngkin.

Governor Youngkin also says the bill will go into effect immediately but has provided schools with a transition period to adjust.