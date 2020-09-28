Virginia governor shares update following COVID-19 diagnosis: “This virus is still out there”

VIRGINA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam posted an update on Twitter on Monday after he and his wife, Pamela Northam, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“This is a reminder this virus is still out there,” said the governor. “We want you all to remain vigilant, continue to wear your mask, keep your distance, continue to wash your hands.”

Just wanted to share a quick update on how @FirstLadyVA and I are doing. We thank our friends and fellow Virginians for the prayers and kind wishes, and we appreciate everyone continuing to take #COVID19 seriously. Grateful to Pam for the camerawork and to Pearl for the cameo! pic.twitter.com/zIzw7rR7X5 — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 28, 2020

“I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of you across Virginia and this country for the well wishes and prayers, we certainly appreciate that,” said the governor. “That’s making us feel better. We’re on the mend and feel good, our spirits are good, and we continue to do the work of Virginia.”

Gov. Northam said he’s continued to meet with his cabinet and his staff (virtually) while he and his wife are in quarantine.

