Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announces new gun legislation

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– On Friday Governor Ralph Northam announced several gun violence prevention measures.

The legislation will include an extreme risk protective order that will require background checks on all gun sales.

The new laws will also include the close monitoring of lost or stolen firearms, safety preventative measures geared towards protecting children and reinstating Virginia’s one hand-gun-a-month policy. Governor Northam released this statement regarding his new legislation.

“We lose too many Virginians to gun violence, and it is past time we took bold, meaningful action to make our communities safer,” said Governor Northam in a press release issued Friday. I was proud to work with legislators and advocates on these measures, and I am proud to sign them into law. These commonsense laws will save lives.”

