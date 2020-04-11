Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announces new gun legislation

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– On Friday Governor Ralph Northam announced several gun violence prevention measures.

Starting July 1, Virginia will have background checks on all firearm sales, an Extreme Risk Protective Order, a one-handgun-a-month rule, and other commonsense gun safety measures.



I am proud to sign these new laws. They will save lives, period.https://t.co/nfL4aGwmwY — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 10, 2020

The legislation will include an extreme risk protective order that will require background checks on all gun sales.

The new laws will also include the close monitoring of lost or stolen firearms, safety preventative measures geared towards protecting children and reinstating Virginia’s one hand-gun-a-month policy. Governor Northam released this statement regarding his new legislation.

“We lose too many Virginians to gun violence, and it is past time we took bold, meaningful action to make our communities safer,” said Governor Northam in a press release issued Friday. I was proud to work with legislators and advocates on these measures, and I am proud to sign them into law. These commonsense laws will save lives.”