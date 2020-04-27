Virginia governor postpones May and June elections

Northam requested the General Assembly to move the May general election and all special elections

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia’s May and June elections have now been postponed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam he is postponing upcoming elections in the commonwealth by two weeks. Northam requested the General Assembly to move the general election and all special elections scheduled for May 5th to the November 3rd general election date. Although the Senate did not pass it, June’s primary elections has been moved from June 9th to June 23rd.

Governor Ralph Northam said, “too much to soon can jeopardize public health and consumer confidence. One step forward and two steps back is no way to move ahead.”

Voters can request online that an absentee ballot be mailed to them.