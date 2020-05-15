Gov. Northam discusses COVID-19 testing and Phase One in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam announces that Phase One in the state will begin Friday, May 15. “Easing restrictions does not mean we can behave as we use to,” Northam said during the press conference on May 15.

Phase One reopening includes:

Salons: Appointment only, strict social distancing, face coverings required

Non-essential retail: Open with 50% capacity

Places of Worship: Drive-in services, 50% indoor capacity limit

Restaurants/beverage services: Takeout and delivery, Outdoor seating at 50% capacity

State parks: Day use

Beaches: Exercise and fishing only

Private campgrounds: Open

STILL CLOSED DURING PHASE ONE: Indoor fitness centers/gyms, overnight summer camps, entertainment, and amusement industries

Northam previously explained during his press conference on May 8, Phase One will last for a minimum of two weeks. The governor reiterated during his press conference on May 15, workers who feel their workplace is unsafe are encouraged to report their employer.

Despite the state entering Phase One, it is still vital for residents to follow CDC guidelines and COVID-19 safety protocols in order to limit the spread of the virus.

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face cover around others

Cover coughs and sneezes

Frequently disinfect and clean surfaces daily

This is a developing story and will be updated.